Raccoon approaches CNN White House reporter in pre-dawn attack: 'Frickin' raccoons, man!'

- The White House lawn was the site of another raccoon encounter early Wednesday morning, with a CNN reporter appearing to fend off an attack right before his live shot.
- CNN caught the encounter on camera, with the reporter Joe Johns throwing something off-screen and telling a critter to get lost.
- “Frickin’ raccoons, man,” Johns said. “God, again! That’s the second time. Jesus.”
- Raccoons rampaged through several tents outside the White House recently, tearing into TV crews’ gear in broad daylight.
- Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.
The White House on Wednesday morning was the site of another raccoon encounter, to the dismay of a CNN reporter.
The reporter Joe Johns was recorded trying to do an early-morning live shot for “New Day” when his attention turned.
His foe could not be seen on camera, but Johns sprang into action, throwing an object off-screen and yelling for a critter to “get!” as he tried to salvage his TV hit.
“Frickin’ raccoons, man,” Johns said. “God, again! That’s the second time. Jesus.”
This is what a consummate professional @joejohnscnn is. Seconds before his @NewDay live shot, he fends off a raccoon attack! Just another day in the nutty news cycle. #behindthescenes #whitehouseraccoon #wildlife pic.twitter.com/p13w3QICiD
— Alisyn Camerota (@AlisynCamerota) October 7, 2020
Raccoons recently ransacked tents along the White House lawn used by TV crews, that time in broad daylight.
Johns later tweeted his theory that the pre-dawn raccoons were drawn to the bright lights around the live-shot setup.
So it’s the 2d time in two weeks a raccoon has shown up shortly after the @NewDay open. I think they’re attracted to the lights. No animals were harmed. I threw something to scare it off. #CrazyOuttakes https://t.co/VXBPflFYGm
— joe johns (@joejohnscnn) October 7, 2020
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.