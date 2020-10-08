Raccoon approaches CNN White House reporter in pre-dawn attack: 'Frickin' raccoons, man!'

CNN The CNN reporter Joe Johns threw an object off-screen on Wednesday morning, apparently to fend off an overeager raccoon outside the White House.

CNN caught the encounter on camera, with the reporter Joe Johns throwing something off-screen and telling a critter to get lost.

“Frickin’ raccoons, man,” Johns said. “God, again! That’s the second time. Jesus.”

Raccoons rampaged through several tents outside the White House recently, tearing into TV crews’ gear in broad daylight.

The reporter Joe Johns was recorded trying to do an early-morning live shot for “New Day” when his attention turned.

His foe could not be seen on camera, but Johns sprang into action, throwing an object off-screen and yelling for a critter to “get!” as he tried to salvage his TV hit.

“Frickin’ raccoons, man,” Johns said. “God, again! That’s the second time. Jesus.”

This is what a consummate professional @joejohnscnn is. Seconds before his @NewDay live shot, he fends off a raccoon attack! Just another day in the nutty news cycle. #behindthescenes #whitehouseraccoon #wildlife pic.twitter.com/p13w3QICiD — Alisyn Camerota (@AlisynCamerota) October 7, 2020

Raccoons recently ransacked tents along the White House lawn used by TV crews, that time in broad daylight.

Johns later tweeted his theory that the pre-dawn raccoons were drawn to the bright lights around the live-shot setup.

So it’s the 2d time in two weeks a raccoon has shown up shortly after the @NewDay open. I think they’re attracted to the lights. No animals were harmed. I threw something to scare it off. #CrazyOuttakes https://t.co/VXBPflFYGm — joe johns (@joejohnscnn) October 7, 2020

