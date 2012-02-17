Raccoons Have Infested A Middle School In Florida

Photo: Wikipedia

A raccoon infestation at a Florida middle school has gotten out of hand.



Students told CBS12 that the wild critters have been living in the school for weeks, but administrators failed to alert parents of the problem.

School officials contend that parents were not notified because the raccoons are “confined to a small portion of the school building and [do] not impact a large number of students.”

But according to the station, one raccoon urinated on a student.

The Palm Beach County Health Department also seems to think the unwelcome guests are a big deal. The school failed its most recent health inspection and now has 30 days to get rid of the animals before inspectors return on March 9, CBS12 reports.

