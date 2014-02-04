Rabbits Dig Up Stone Age Treasures On English Coastline, Reshaping British History With Their Burrows

In now seems Land’s End in Cornwall has been a popular tourist spot for several thousand years… Photo Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images

Rascally rabbits digging burrows at Land’s End, England’s most westerly point, have inadvertently turned themselves into little Indiana Joneses, and uncovered 5000-year-old artefacts that could re-write British history.

A staff member at the popular Cornish tourist site discovered flints amid the soil the rabbits dug up and it now seems they’ve changed England’s understanding of its past.

Archaeologists from the volunteer conservation group Big Heritage were invited to investigate the findings, which included arrowheads and flint scrapers dating back to the Neolithic Age. It prompted a bigger archaeological search, which uncovered an iron-age hill fort, a Bronze Age barrow cemetery, a Neolithic passage grave and a series of iron-age field-systems all within 10 minutes of the Land’s End sign post. They’re among the oldest humans to call Britain home.

Dean Paton from Big Heritage said the discoveries created a visible time-line of Britain that now stretched back into prehistory, telling London’s Mirror that the discovery was a “goldmine”.

“A family of rabbits have just rewritten the history books,” he said.

Big Heritage is now helping create a series of attractions and child-friendly adventures including an “archaeobunnies” trail at Land’s End.

