A rabbit fights a snake to save her babies and wins in one of nature's most epic battles

Ramakanth p/YouTube This poor snake wasn’t expecting the ‘rabbit inquisition.’

A snake captured some baby rabbits and was just settling down for a meal, when their mother came to the rescue.

In this epic video posted by YouTube user Ramakanth p, the mama rabbit takes on the snake in an epic battle of nature, red in tooth and (scales).

It’s arguably crazier than the Battle of Kruger.

Here are the highlights of the matchup.

The unsuspecting snake sits coiled around the baby rabbit, when Mama rabbit comes out of nowhere and pounces on the snake.

The two wrestle for a while, and then the snake attempts to make a getaway over a rock wall. But the rabbit has other plans.

The snake isn’t going to take this lying down, however. When its harasser gets too close, the snake makes its move, and the rabbit pulls some jiu jitsu moves to get away.

The weary snake make its getaway over some gravel, but the rabbit follows in hot pursuit, and delivers its final smackdown.

The video doesn’t specify what kind of snake it was, but some outlets identified it as a black snake. Watch the full video here:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

NOW WATCH: A Passionate Argument For Killing Animals You Eat With Your Own Hands



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.