A rabbit in a bowtie sipped champagne and ate croissants in business class, and it will make you feel bad about flying economy

Takako Ogawa Ogawa doesn’t think she’ll be bringing Coco on another flight.

A bowtie-wearing rabbit named Coco flew on a business class flight from San Francisco to Japan with her owner who was starting a new job there.

“I couldn’t leave her in the States, so I took her back with me,” owner Takako Ogawa, co-founder and CEO of analytics startup Panalyt Japan, told Insider.

The flight was in late 2018, but the photos are just now going viral after appearing on websites like Metro – which surprised Ogawa because she lives so far away.

Ogawa added that Coco has flown before, too, and has also “gone to the Google office occasionally,” where she used to work, been to barbecues, and also appeared in family portraits.

As to whether Ogawa will be bringing Coco on a plane with her again, she told Insider: “I wish I could, but I think she’s too old now that she’s getting closer to nine years old!”

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

It’s pretty rare to see a rabbit in people clothes – and even rarer to see one sitting in business class on a long flight. Yet that’s exactly what happened in late 2018, when a rabbit named Coco flew with owner Takako Ogawa from San Francisco to Japan. Now, the pictures are going viral after appearing on sites like Metro.

Takako Ogawa Owner Takako Ogawa registered Coco as an emotional support animal.

“I was returning to Japan, resigning from Google to start my new career,” Ogawa, co-founder and CEO of analytics startup Panalyt Japan, tells Insider of taking Coco with her.

“I couldn’t leave her in the States, so I took her back with me.”

Takako Ogawa Coco also enjoyed some nuts and champagne during the flight.

To bring Coco aboard, Ogawa registered her as an emotional support animal, and paid $US100 to have her in the cabin in a special case. When staff informed Ogawa there would be no one sitting in the seat next to her in business class, she decided to let Coco enjoy the high life.

“I thought it was super nice of the flight attendants to let her use the unoccupied cubicle next to me, and for bringing her treats throughout the trip,” says Ogawa, adding staff would come by to meet Coco.

Takako Ogawa Coco also travelled from Japan to San Francisco when they moved there in 2015.

And Coco was a model passenger, too – Ogawa says that, although she brought pet sheets in case of accidents, Coco didn’t make a mess.

It’s not the first time Coco has flown business class. “She travelled from Japan to San Francisco when we moved there in 2015,” explained Ogawa.

“This was her second long flight.”

Takako Ogawa Ogawa was surprised when she found out the story had gone viral.

Ogawa said the story of Coco’s flight going viral surprised her. “I didn’t know about it since I live so far away,” she told Insider, adding it’s “adorable” that it has.

But will Ogawa be bringing Coco – who “has gone to the Google office occasionally,” been to barbecues, and also appeared in family portraits – on board to live the high life in the sky again? She told Insider: “I think she’s too old now that she’s getting closer to nine years old!”

Takako Ogawa Coco the bunny eating a croissant and sipping champagne while in business class on a flight from San Francisco to Japan.

Read more:

Mice brawling in a London tube station made for one of the best wildlife photos of the year

A sloth crossing the road and monkeys munching on McDonald’s are some of the year’s best nature photos

This very good dog in Arizona will be a puppy for life due to a rare condition

A Komodo dragon hit the beach wearing a turtle as a hat, and there’s video evidence

Heartbreaking photos show animals impacted by Australia’s bushfires

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.