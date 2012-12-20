Meet R.A. Dickey, The 38-Year-Old Knuckleballer Who Has One Of The Most Incredible Underdog Stories In Sports

Photo: AP Photo/ Paul Bereswill

For almost 20 years, R.A. Dickey slaved away trying to perfect his pitch.The baseball player went in and out of the major leagues, playing for the Texas Rangers, the Milwaukee Brewers, the Minnesota Twins, the Seattle Mariners, the New York Mets, and now the Toronto Blue Jays.



But this year, everything finally fell into place for the 38-year-old pitcher. Dickey finally got so good at mastering the knuckleball that he basically became unhittable.

Today, Dickey is the only major league player who uses the knuckleball as his primary pitch and he’s become so good at it that he won the National League Cy Young Award.

Dickey is now at the top of his game, but what he went through to get to there is the definition of an ultimate underdog story.

