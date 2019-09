R.A. Dickey’s knuckleball velocity has fallen 2.0 miles per hour.



The Canadian channel Sportsnet illustrated that dip with a truly useless and misleading bar graph during a broadcast last night, and Stephen Douglas of Big Lead Sports caught it.

This is what happens when you forget to use a scale. 75.3 is not half of 77.3:

