Goofy Mets Knuckleballer R.A. Dickey Is The Most Dominant Pitcher In Baseball Right Now

Nicholas Schwartz

Mets ace R.A. Dickey became the first pitcher in 24 years to throw consecutive one-hitters when he blanked the Baltimore Orioles last night.

Dickey, who very nearly had a no-hitter in his previous outing, continued his insane 42 and 2/3 inning streak of not allowing an earned run and won his 11th game of the year.

His stat lines have been incredible. In the back-to-back 1-hitters, Dickey has walked just two batters, and struck out 25.

Watch Dickey finish the one-hitter in style, striking out poor Chris Davis.

