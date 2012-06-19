Goofy Mets Knuckleballer R.A. Dickey Is The Most Dominant Pitcher In Baseball Right Now

Mets ace R.A. Dickey became the first pitcher in 24 years to throw consecutive one-hitters when he blanked the Baltimore Orioles last night.



Dickey, who very nearly had a no-hitter in his previous outing, continued his insane 42 and 2/3 inning streak of not allowing an earned run and won his 11th game of the year.

His stat lines have been incredible. In the back-to-back 1-hitters, Dickey has walked just two batters, and struck out 25.

Watch Dickey finish the one-hitter in style, striking out poor Chris Davis.

