R.A. Dickey Discussed "The Jedi Council Of Knuckleballers" On The Daily Show with Jon Stewart

National League Cy Young winner R.A. Dickey met with self-proclaimed Mets fan Jon Stewart on Tuesday night to discuss his accomplishments.



Dickey spoke about possibly being traded by the Mets, the day-to-day grind in the major leagues and how the knuckleball saved his career. Dickey led the National League in strikeouts and became the first knuckleballer to ever win the Cy Young this season.

“My conditional repertoire had depleted to the point where if I was going to stay a big leaguer, I had to come up with a weapon that I could get guys out with,” Dickey said, “and the knuckeball was my ticket.”

Dickey begins to discuss the art form of pitching a knuckleball at around the 3:30 mark.

Watch the interview below:

