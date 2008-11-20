Rahm Emanuel: CEOs Should Support Universal Health Care

Speaking to a group of business leaders in Chicago, Obama’s chief of staff Rahm Emanuel urged CEOs to help the administration resolve many of the problems plaguing this country. Apparently the $2,300 campaign contributions weren’t enough.



WSJ: “When it gets rough out there, a lot of business leaders get out of the car and say, ‘We’re OK with minor reform.’ I’m challenging you today, we’re going to have to do big, serious things,” Rahm Emanuel said, speaking to The Wall Street Journal’s CEO Council, a conference convened to elicit corporate opinion on the challenges facing the new president…

He said business leaders should help find solutions to the middle-class squeeze or face a revolt. “We need a strategy as a country to make sure they have an opportunity to move up that ladder,” he said.

