Please enable Javascript to watch this video Web-developer Jamie McShan built his own R2D2 droid using everything from wood to pvc pipe. A member of the Central Texas Droid Builders, McShan hires out his R2 unit for events like Comic Cons and Weird Al Yankovic concerts. He also spreads good will by taking his R2 to visit children's hospitals.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.