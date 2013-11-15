R2-D2 Appears In First Behind-The-Scenes Photo From 'Star Wars: Episode VII'

J.J. Abrams is working on the next “Star Wars” RIGHT NOW.

His production company, Bad Robot, just tweeted out the first behind-the-scenes photo of the director at work for the film. Guess who’s there? R2-D2!

Does this mean C-3P0 isn’t far behind?

“Star Wars: Episode VII” comes to theaters December 18, 2015.

The film just started open casting calls for its lead characters.

