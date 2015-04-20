A Japanese airline painted this plane to look like Star Wars robot R2-D2

Japanese airline ANA is introducing a custom designed R2-D2-inspired passenger jet to celebrate the launch of the upcoming film “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.”

The movie is due out December 18th, however ANA’s “Star Wars Project” will begin flying international routes this fall.

While the interior of the passenger plane will be normal, the exterior of the 787-9 Dreamliner is decked out in a custom paint job from wings to tip.

The second trailer for “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” was released yesterday and the film is expected to gross millions of dollars when it finally hits theatres.

The second trailer itself was so successful that it added $US2 billion onto Disney’s value in a single day.

R2-D2 has a small cameo in the trailer but the robot will likely play a bigger role in the film.

NOW WATCH: This is what happens to your brain and body when you check your phone before bed



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.