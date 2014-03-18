Wal-Mart To Let Shoppers Trade In Used Video Games

Thomson Reuters Customers shop at the Wal-Mart Supercenter in the Porter Ranch section of Los Angeles

Wal-Mart Stores Inc said it will allow shoppers to trade in used video games for anything from groceries to gadgets across its 3,100 stores from March 26.

The trade-in service will accept games for popular consoles like the Sony PlayStation3 and Microsoft Xbox 360, and customers can in return buy anything at Walmart and Sam’s Club, both in stores and online, Wal-Mart said.

“Gaming continues to be an important business for us and we’re actively taking aim at the $US2 billion pre-owned video game opportunity,” Duncan Mac Naughton, chief merchandising and marketing officer for Walmart U.S., said in a statement.

The traded-in games will be refurbished and made available to buyers later this year.

Retailers such as Best Buy Co, Target Corp and GameStop Corp also offer trade-in programs for used video games.

(Reporting by Supriya Kurane in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

