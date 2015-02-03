Verizon is reportedly close to selling over $10 billion in assets

Thomson Reuters A woman uses her mobile phone in central London

Verizon Communications Inc. is nearing deals to sell more than $US10 billion in assets, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The planned sales include mobile phone towers and parts of its landline phone business, the WSJ reported.

Different buyers are involved in the deals, which could be announced late this week, the WSJ added.

A Verizon spokesman declined to comment.

