Takata will declare 33.8 million vehicles defective due to exploding airbags

Thomson Reuters A logo of Takata Corp is seen with its display at a showroom for vehicles in Tokyo

Top officials at the U.S. Department of Transportation and its National Highway Traffic Safety Administration have made an announcement related to Takata Corp’s air bag recalls.

Takata will declare 33.8 million vehicles defective because they are equipped with airbags that can explode and spray occupants with shards of metal, various media outlets reported on Tuesday.

The recalls have continued to mount over the past several years to include 36 million vehicles fitted with potentially lethal Takata air bags, and the issue has triggered a criminal investigation and lawsuits in the United States.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Will Dunham)

