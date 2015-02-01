2.1 Million Cars Are Getting Recalled Because Of Faulty Air Bags

APToyota’s U.S. headquarters in Torrance, California
Some 2.1 million vehicles produced by Toyota Motor Corp, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV and Honda Motor Co are being recalled to fix a potentially defective chip that could cause air bags to deploy inadvertently, U.S. federal vehicle safety regulators said Saturday.
The vehicles were subject to three earlier recalls, but the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said in a statement that “a small number of vehicles” fixed under those earlier actions had experienced inadvertent air bag deployments.
More from Reuters:
- Greek PM Tsipras Calls ECB’s Draghi To Reassure Over Talks
- Iraqi Leaders, U.N. Call For Probe Of Alleged Massacre
- Whitney Houston’s Daughter Hospitalized After Found Unresponsive
- Palestinians In Syria Cut Off From Aid Once More: U.N.
- Panama Kicks Out Ex-Colombian Spy Chief To Face Charges At Home
This article originally appeared at Reuters. Copyright 2015. Follow Reuters on Twitter.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.