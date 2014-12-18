US-Bound United Airlines Flight Returns To London Over 'Maintenance Issue'

A US-bound United Airlines flight is returning to London’s Heathrow airport following a maintenance issue, the airline said in a statement Wednesday.

Flight UA28 to Newark, New Jersey, had been circling off the south coast of England for about two hours.

“United Airlines flight UA28 … with 227 customers and a crew of 13 on board, is returning to Heathrow because of a maintenance issue,” United said in a statement emailed to Reuters.

(Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

More from Reuters:

This article originally appeared at Reuters. Copyright 2014. Follow Reuters on Twitter.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.