The UN doesn't know if all nuclear material in Iran is being used for peaceful purposes

The UN nuclear watchdog chief said on Monday the agency still was not able to conclude whether all nuclear material in Iran was being used for peaceful purposes.

“We continue to verify the non-divergence of nuclear material declared by Iran but we are still not in a position to conclude that all nuclear material in Iran is in peaceful purpose,” International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Yukiya Amano said at a conference in Washington on Monday, Reuters reported.

This is in keeping with earlier reports that the IAEA couldn’t decisively determine that Iran’s nuclear technology was being limited to peaceful uses.

On Feb 19, the New York Times published details of an IAEA report stating that the agency had submitted questions related to 12 technologies necessary for nuclear weaponization that Iran had pursued. As of November of 2014 — a year after Iran and a US-led group of countries signed a landmark inerim nuclear accord — Iran had “engaged the inspectors” on only 1 of the 12 topics.

“The agency is not in a position to provide credible assurance about the absence of undeclared nuclear material and activities in Iran, and therefore to conclude that all nuclear material in Iran is in peaceful activities,” the report states according to the Times.

Iran, the US, and 5 other countries are currently negotiating an agreement that would cap Iran’s enriched uranium stockpile in order to cut off Tehran’s route to an atomic bomb. The deadline for a “framework agreement” is March 31, with at June 30th deadline for a final deal.

