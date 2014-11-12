This Toyota Recall Shows How Common The Practice Is

Auto recalls have been very much in the news lately.

General Motors is still dealing with a massive recall of older model vehicles, many now discontinued, for an ignition-switch problem that can cause a loss of power and prevent airbags from deploying in a crash.

Numerous automakers are currently recalling cars that have installed airbags made by the Japanese company Takata.

The airbags can malfunction, explode, and send shard of metal flying into the passenger cabin.

While these recalls are ongoing, more typical recalls are also happening. In the auto industry, recalls are announced all the time. They can be for problems that are both serious and mundane.

Toyota Motor Corp. said on Wednesday it would recall a combined 361,800 vehicles globally, including the Camry sedan, covering three separate defects.

Subject to the recalls are 170,000 Camrys to fix a faulty ball joint that could cause a loss of control of the vehicle. Europe accounts for the majority with about 120,000 vehicles, followed by 40,000 in Japan, Toyota said.

This is a fairly serious problem; the ball joint is a critical component.

Another recall covers 105,800 Hiace, Regius Ace and Dyna models, mainly in Japan, to replace the fuel pipe. The third recall is for 86,000 Crown and Crown Majesta models in Japan to replace the outer seat belt assemblies.

Toyota said it was not aware of any crashes, injuries or deaths from the three recalls.

(Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

