Supreme Court: Amazon Doesn't Have To Pay Employees For Time Spent Going Through Security Checks

Lawrence Hurley
Amazon warehousesReuters

The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled that companies do not have to pay workers for time spent undergoing security checks at the end of their shifts in a case involving an Amazon.com Inc warehousing contractor.

On a 9-0 vote, the court said employees of Integrity Staffing Solutions facilities in Nevada, where merchandise is processed and shipped, cannot claim compensation for the up to half an hour a day they spend going through security screening aimed at protecting against theft.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

