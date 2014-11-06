AOL Revenue Jumps 12% Thanks To Strong Advertising Sales

AOL’s revenue jumped 11.7% to $US626.8 million from $US561.3 million in the third quarter.

That was ahead of analyst expectations of $US623.50 million. Sales were driven by strong ad sales.

Net income attributable to AOL rose to $US28.5 million, or $US0.35 per share, for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $US2 million, or $US0.02 per share, a year earlier.

AOL’s display ad business on its own properties was flat on a year over year basis. But, if you don’t include properties that were shut down or sold, then display ad revenue was up 7%.

The ad business was really driven by its “third-party” ad sales.

From the release, here’s a break down of ad sales:

(Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.