Two dead in apparent murder-suicide at University of South Carolina's public health school

Two people died in a shooting at the University of South Carolina’s public health school on Thursday in an apparent murder-suicide, state police said.

South Carolina Law Enforcement Division spokesman Thom Berry told a news conference the shooting occurred in a room inside the school. No information was immediately available on the two people who died.

In an online alert, the school in Columbia, South Carolina, reported a shooting around 1:15 p.m. and directed people to stay indoors and seek safe shelter.

About an hour later, the university said the threat had been lifted. It noted the school of public health remained closed and people should avoid the area.

Classes in the public health school had been canceled for the day, the university said on Twitter.

The university was otherwise operating under normal conditions, according to its website.

The State newspaper in Columbia reported that all buildings at the university had been locked down and that Governor Nikki Haley cut a news conference short on Thursday because of security concerns.

