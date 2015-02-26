Russian fighters jets to stage exercises over Barents Sea

Russia fighter jets will take part in exercises on thwarting a potential missile attack off the coasts of Russia and NATO member state Norway,in the Barents Sea, RIA news agency said on Thursday.

MiG-31 jets will take part in the initial part of the exercises in the Perm region and the next stage would be launched in the next few days from the Monchegorsk airfield in the Murmansk region of northern Russia.

During the second stage, crews will intercept missiles and planes of an imaginary army, reports Radio Free Europe Radio Liberty. The drills are scheduled to end on March 6th.

NATO states have voiced concern over an increase in Russian military exercises and “near misses” with Russian military aircraft since the conflict in east Ukraine began.

(Reporting By Katya Golubkova, Writing by Timothy Heriatge, Editing by Elizabeth Piper)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.