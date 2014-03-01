WHITE HOUSE RAW: Read An R-Rated Draft Of A Bill Clinton Speech

The Clinton Presidential Library released thousands of pages of previously withheld records from the Clinton White House years Friday.

One of the records is an undated set of notes from speechwriter David Shipley for remarks President Clinton made about tax cuts.

In the uncensored notes, Shipley makes it clear just how much better he thought Clinton’s tax plan was than proposals put forward by the Republicans.

“I have a good tax cut. my tax cut is better cause it wont screw the economy,” he wrote.

Things got even more real later in the text.

“This should be tax cut f**ks up,” Shipley wrote.

View Shipley’s raw notes below.

