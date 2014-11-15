Tsunami Warning After 7.3 Magnitude Quake Strikes Indonesia

A powerful, 7.3 magnitude earthquake has been recorded off the Moluccas in Indonesia on Saturday, the U.S. Geological Survey said, and a tsunami warning was issued for the area near the quake.

The epicentre is said to be about 83 miles northwest of Ternate.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center in Hawaii said hazardous tsunamis were possible within 300 km (185 miles) of the quake’s epicentre. The center said there was no danger of a Pacific-wide tsunami.

As of 1:48 PM AEDT the Joint Australian Tsunami Warning Centre reports, “There is no tsunami threat to the Australian mainland, island and territories.”

