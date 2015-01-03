A Qatar Airways Passenger Was Restrained Before Emergency Landing

A Qatar Airways flight from New York was forced to make an unscheduled landing at a British airport because of a disruptive passenger, local police said Thursday.

“It would appear the staff had to restrain a male during the flight and the pilot had to re-route and land at Manchester. Police attended and have arrested the male,” a police representative said.

The airport had earlier said the flight, which was headed to Doha, was diverted because of a minor medical issue.

(Reporting by William James; Editing by Louise Ireland and Susan Thomas)

