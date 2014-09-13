Police Hunt Gunman After Trooper Shot Dead At Pennsylvania Barracks

Chris Carlson (AP) Police have launched a manhunt for a shooter who killed a state trooper in a Pennsylvania police barracks. (This photo is unaffiliated.)

Police in three states were searching on Saturday for a gunman who shot and killed a state trooper in a police barracks in Pennsylvania, a police official said.

The shooting, in which a second soldier was wounded, occurred at the Blooming Grove barracks around 11 p.m. EDT on Friday, said Pennsylvania police spokeswoman Connie Devens.

The shooter remained on the loose on Saturday morning, Devens said, prompting a manhunt by police from Pennsylvania, New York and New Jersey.

Footage on local television station WNEP showed police cruisers and SWAT vehicles rushing to the scene while a helicopter hovered overhead.

Blooming Grove is a township of roughly 5,000 people near the New York state border.

(Reporting by Curtis Skinner in San Francisco; editing by John Stonestreet)

More from Reuters:

This article originally appeared at Reuters. Copyright 2014. Follow Reuters on Twitter.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.