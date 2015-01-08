The US Wants To Extradite French-Polish Film Director Roman Polanski

Jean-Paul Pelissier/Reuters Director Roman Polanski attends a news conference for the film ‘La Venus a la Fourrure’ (Venus in Fur) during the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 25, 2013.

Poland has received a request to extradite filmmaker Roman Polanski to the United States, where he is wanted over a 1977 child sex crime conviction, state news agency PAP quoted the prosecutor-general’s office as saying on Wednesday.

Polanski, who was born to Polish parents but lives in France, has been spending time in the southern Polish city of Krakow, where he is planning to shoot a film.

(Reporting by Marcin Goclowski and Wiktor Szary; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Adrian Krajewski)

