Pfizer's revenue got whacked by the stronger dollar

Pfizer reported a 4% fall in quarterly revenue, hurt by a stronger dollar.
Net profit rose to $US2.38 billion, or 38 cents per share, for the first quarter, from $US2.33 billion, or 36 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned 51 cents per share.
Revenue fell to $US10.86 billion.
