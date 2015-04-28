Pfizer's revenue got whacked by the stronger dollar

Thomson Reuters File photo of the Pfizer logo at their world headquarters in New York

Pfizer reported a 4% fall in quarterly revenue, hurt by a stronger dollar.

Net profit rose to $US2.38 billion, or 38 cents per share, for the first quarter, from $US2.33 billion, or 36 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 51 cents per share.

Revenue fell to $US10.86 billion.

(Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

More from Reuters:

This article originally appeared at Reuters. Copyright 2015. Follow Reuters on Twitter.

NOW WATCH: This simple exercise will work out every muscle in your body



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.