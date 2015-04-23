Pepsi blames the US dollar for a big revenue decline

PepsiCo said its quarterly revenue fell 3.2 per cent, largely due to a strong dollar.
The company’s net revenue fell to $US12.22 billion in the first quarter ended March 21, from $US12.62 billion a year earlier.
Net income attributable to PepsiCo was little changed at $US1.22 billion but earnings per share rose to 81 cents from 79.
Shares of Pepsi were down 1% in pre-market trade on Thursday.
(Editing by Don Sebastian)
More from Reuters:
- Barclays CEO sees ‘significant’ progress in conduct probes this year
- Deutsche Bank faces rate rigging fine from U.S., UK watchdogs
- Volkswagen Chairman to seek board vote on CEO ahead of May 5 AGM: NDR
- PSA Peugeot Citroen CEO open to expand mini-car collaboration beyond Toyota
- UK voters in the dark on post-election fiscal plans: think tank
This article originally appeared at Reuters. Copyright 2015. Follow Reuters on Twitter.
NOW WATCH: How to supercharge your iPhone in only 5 minutes
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.