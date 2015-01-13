One Person Is Dead And 84 Taken To The Hospital After A Washington, DC Subway Car Filled With Smoke

One woman has died and at least two critically injured after smoke filled a subway car in downtown Washington on Monday afternoon, Richard Sarles, the general manager of the city’s Metro system said.

84 people have been taken to the hospital, according to ABC News and the Associated Press.

UPDATE: 1 dead, 84 taken to hospital, 200 evaluated after smoke fills DC Metro train – http://t.co/fnWErTeh3E pic.twitter.com/6B9oQYEdDj

— ABC News (@ABC) January 13, 2015

It happened around L’Enfant Plaza station around 3:30 p.m. Hundreds of people were forced to evacuate the station.

“We don’t know yet the cause of the heavy smoke,” Sarles said of the incident, which has caused major disruptions on many of the system’s subway lines.

The AP says that the National Transportation Safety Board is investigation.

Reporting by Peter Cooney; Editing by Eric Beech.

