Obama To Announce Plans To Seek To Leave 9,800 US Troops In Afghanistan

U.S. President Barack Obama will announce plans on Tuesday to seek to leave 9,800 U.S. troops in Afghanistan after the end of this year, a senior administration official said.
Under the scenario envisioned by Obama, the 9,800 troops would be used for training of Afghan forces and counter-terrorism operations.
The 9,800 would be reduced by half by the end of 2015, and by the end of 2016, the U.S. presence would be cut to a normal embassy presence as has been done in Iraq, the official said.
