REPORT: This Is What Obama's Immigration Plan Will Look Like

Thomson Reuters Obama inspects the honour guards with Xi during a welcoming ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing

WASHINGTON – President Barack Obama plans to announce an overhaul of U.S. immigration policy through executive action that would shield up to 5 million undocumented immigrants, the New York Times reported on Thursday.

The newspaper, citing administration officials with direct knowledge of the plan, said the overhaul may be announced as soon as next week. Officials said the plan would allow many parents of children who are American citizens or legal residents to obtain legal work documents and stay in the United States.

Republicans, who will take control the new Congress in January, have warned Obama not to take unilateral action on immigration.

(Writing by Bill Trott; Editing by Doina Chiacu)

More from Reuters:

This article originally appeared at Reuters. Copyright 2014. Follow Reuters on Twitter.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.