New Orleans police officer killed while transporting suspect

Sean Gardner New Orleans Police patrol the French Quarter

A New Orleans police officer was shot and killed on Saturday while transporting a suspect to prison, and a manhunt was underway for the gunman, officials said.

Daryle Holloway, a 22-year veteran of the New Orleans Police Department, was found in his department vehicle, which had crashed into a utility pole, with a gunshot wound to his body, police said in a statement.

A suspect he had been transporting to an area prison was missing from the car and is the focus of a manhunt for the officer’s murder, police said.

More from Reuters:

This article originally appeared at Reuters. Copyright 2015. Follow Reuters on Twitter.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.