New Orleans police officer killed while transporting suspect

Sean GardnerNew Orleans Police patrol the French Quarter
A New Orleans police officer was shot and killed on Saturday while transporting a suspect to prison, and a manhunt was underway for the gunman, officials said.
Daryle Holloway, a 22-year veteran of the New Orleans Police Department, was found in his department vehicle, which had crashed into a utility pole, with a gunshot wound to his body, police said in a statement.
A suspect he had been transporting to an area prison was missing from the car and is the focus of a manhunt for the officer’s murder, police said.
This article originally appeared at Reuters. Copyright 2015. Follow Reuters on Twitter.
