Mormon Church Admits That Founder Joseph Smith Had About 40 Wives

Wikimedia Commons A portrait of Joseph Smith.

The Mormon church has acknowledged that founder Joseph Smith married about 40 women including a 14-year-old and others who were already the wives of his followers, having maintained for nearly 200 years that he was monogamous.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints has tried to gloss over aspects of its history, including the polygamy practiced by Smith and Brigham Young, who helped found Salt Lake City, the headquarters of the Mormon church.

“Joseph married many additional wives and authorised other Latter-day Saints to practice plural marriage,” a church essay titled “Plural Marriage in Kirtland and Nauvoo” said, noting that “careful estimates put the number between 30 and 40.”

The church has been widely criticised for its treatment of women, black people, whom it barred from the higher priesthood until 1978, and gays, who were barred from its temples if they were sexually active.

Smith’s wives were mostly between the ages of 20 and 40, but Helen Mar Kimball, the daughter of close friends, was “sealed” to him several months before she turned 15.

“Plural marriage was difficult for all involved. For Joseph Smith’s wife Emma, it was an excruciating ordeal,” the essay, part of a collection issued over the past year, said.

The church, founded in 1830, banned polygamy in 1890 when the US government threatened to deny Utah statehood.

(Reporting by Eric M. Johnson; Editing by Louise Ireland)

More from Reuters:

This article originally appeared at Reuters. Copyright 2014. Follow Reuters on Twitter.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.