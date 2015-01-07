Mercedes Will Ditch New Jersey For New Atlanta HQ

Mercedes-Benz Headed to the South.

Mercedes-Benz will move its US headquarters to Atlanta from northern New Jersey, a source familiar with the brand’s plans told Reuters on Tuesday.

The Daimler AG unit is moving to cut costs, including those for cost-of-living and taxes, the source said.

Mercedes-Benz currently has its US headquarters in Montvale, New Jersey.

The Atlanta Journal Constitution on Monday reported that the move may be announced Tuesday. The newspaper said the move would bring about 1,000 jobs to one of the largest cities in the US Southeast.

Mercedes-Benz is the No. 2 seller of luxury automobiles in the US market.

(Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

