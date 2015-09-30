Mitch McConnell says he'll open up budget negotiations with Obama

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday that he and departing House Speaker John Boehner will soon launch negotiations with the White House to try to reach a two-year budget deal that covers the 2016 and 2017 fiscal years.
“We’d like to settle the top line (spending level) for both years so that next year we can have a regular appropriations process,” McConnell told reporters in the Capitol. “The president and Speaker Boehner and I spoke about getting started in the discussions last week and I would expect them to start very soon.”
(Reporting By David Lawder; Editing by Sandra Maler)
