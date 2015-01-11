George Zimmerman Just Got Arrested Again

Thomson Reuters George Zimmerman listens to judge during a first-appearance hearing in Sanford, Florida

George Zimmerman, the former neighbourhood watch volunteer acquitted in a fatal shooting of an unarmed black teenager in 2013, was arrested in connection with a domestic disturbance in central Florida, authorities said on Saturday.

Zimmerman was booked into the John E. Polk Correctional Facility in Sanford, Florida at 9:45 p.m. Friday night and is due to appear before a judge at 9 a.m. on Saturday.

The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office said Zimmerman was not yet charged with a crime.

“It will most likely be a domestic violence charge,” said Kim Cannaday, a sheriff’s office spokeswoman.

Zimmerman could not be reached for comment, and it was not known whether he had retained a lawyer.

Zimmerman claimed he acted in self-defence when he shot and killed Trayvon Martin, 17, in February 2012, when he was patrolling as a neighbourhood watch volunteer. His acquittal last year prompted civil rights rallies and drew international attention to Florida’s controversial “stand your ground” law.

Since his trial, Zimmerman has had several brushes with the law. Police in central Florida arrested him in November 2013 after he allegedly pointed a gun at his girlfriend during an argument.

He was also stopped for speeding in Texas and Florida shortly after his acquittal.

In June, a Florida judge ruled against a libel lawsuit brought by Zimmerman against NBC Universal, saying the network did not maliciously seek to portray him as a racist when it edited a phone call he made to police before he shot Martin.

