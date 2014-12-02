Pilots' Strike Grounds Half Of Lufthansa Flights

Thomson ReutersCheck-in counters of the German airline Lufthansa at a Munich airport.
The German flagship carrier Lufthansa said it had canceled 1,350 flights, or 48% of scheduled services, for Monday and Tuesday as its pilots prepared to go on strike.
German pilots’ union VC had called a strike at the carrier for the two days after talks broke down over retirement benefits.
The cancellations will affect more than 150,000 passengers, Lufthansa said in an emailed statement.
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)
