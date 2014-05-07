Los Angeles Clippers President Takes Indefinite Leave After Donald Sterling Incident

Los Angeles Clippers President Andy Roeser is taking an indefinite leave of absence, effective immediately.
This comes a week after club owner Donald Sterling was banned from the National Basketball Association for racist comments, the NBA said on Tuesday.
Roeser’s leave, which comes days after the league moved to strip Sterling of his ownership, will “provide an opportunity for a new CEO to begin on a clean slate and for the team to stabilise under difficult circumstances,” league spokesman Mike Bass said in a statement.
(Reporting by Steve Gorman; Editing by Cynthia Johnston)
More from Reuters:
- White House: Obama would veto Republicans’ R&D tax credit bill
- U.S. cruise ship stranded in NY’s Hudson River hit a whale
- Convicted Texas murderer featured in ‘Bernie’ movie to be released
- Warlord Kony hiding in disputed South Sudan enclave: U.N.
- Car trailing motorcade prompts White House security lockdown
This post originally appeared at Reuters. Copyright 2014. Follow Reuters on Twitter.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.