Los Angeles Clippers President Takes Indefinite Leave After Donald Sterling Incident

Thomson Reuters A supporter holds a photo cutout of Los Angeles Clippers owner Donald Sterling while standing in line for the NBA Playoff game 5 between Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Clippers at Staples Center in Los Angeles

Los Angeles Clippers President Andy Roeser is taking an indefinite leave of absence, effective immediately.

This comes a week after club owner Donald Sterling was banned from the National Basketball Association for racist comments, the NBA said on Tuesday.

Roeser’s leave, which comes days after the league moved to strip Sterling of his ownership, will “provide an opportunity for a new CEO to begin on a clean slate and for the team to stabilise under difficult circumstances,” league spokesman Mike Bass said in a statement.

