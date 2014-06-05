The Last Of The Navajo Indians Who Helped Win World War II Has Died

Felicia Fonseca/AP This Oct. 3, 2009 file photo shows Navajo Code Talker Chester Nez speaking at a book signing for ‘Navajo Weapon,’ in Albuquerque, N.M.

The last of 29 Navajo Americans who developed a code that helped Allied forces win the second World War died in New Mexico on Wednesday at the age of 93, local media reported.

Family members confirmed the death of Chester Nez to Albuquerque’s Action 7 News. He was the last remaining survivor of an original group of 29 Navajos recruited by the U.S. Marine Corps to create a code based on their language that the Japanese could not crack.

