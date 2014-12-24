Keurig Is Recalling 6.6 Million Brewing Machines

Keurig Green Mountain Inc said it would recall more than 6.6 million hot beverage-brewing machines in the United States that could overheat liquids and burn users.

The affected machines are Keurig Mini Plus brewers with the model number K10 and serial numbers starting with 31, the company said on its website.

The company will also recall 564,000 units in Canada.

(Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)

