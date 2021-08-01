R Kelly’s lawyers’ claim a homophobia defense to beat new charges that he molested a 17-year-old boy he met in McDonald’s

R. Kelly turns to exit during a hearing at the Leighton Criminal Court building, in Chicago, Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019. A judge in R. Kelly’s Illinois sexual assault case has refused to give $US100,000 ($AU136,205) in bail money back to a Kelly friend who paid it in February to secure the singer’s release from county jail. Antonio Perez/ via AP Pool

Evidence has been revealed that alleges Rapper R. Kelly molested a teenage boy.

But his legal team doesn’t want this evidence shown in court – for fear that the jury may be homophobic.

The trial is set to take place sometime in mid-to-late August.

R&B star R. Kelly is attempting to stop the court from proving he groomed and assaulted a 17-year-old male – arguing that a jury could potentially hold anti-LGBTQ biases.

Police have uncovered evidence that Kelly, 54, groomed and assaulted a 17-year-old in 2006 – but TMZ report that his attorneys say none of this new evidence should be heard, as the jury has not been investigated as to their views on same-sex relationships.

The star’s legal team argues that, as the trial is set to begin in early to mid-August, there is not enough time left for a case to be made to defend the new charges.

According to the documentation obtained by TMZ, Kelly’s attorneys – Thomas A. Farinella and Nicole Blank Becker – list timeliness, ongoing anonymity, purpose, and jury selection as their main concerns why the evidence could not stand.

They argue that the questionnaire didn’t ask how jurors would react to someone being in a same-sex relationship and it could be unfair to Kelly if the jury takes offense at the homosexual – rather than pedophilic – nature of the alleged offenses.

In a story detailed by Insider reporter Alia Shoaib, New York prosecutors filed further charges against Kelly last week, describing how in 2006 Kelly began a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old boy he met at a McDonald’s in Chicago.

Kelly attempted to bribe officials to give him details about his case, it is also alleged.