R. Kelly walked off a live interview after being asked about his alleged sexual assault

R. Kelly sat down for an interview with HuffPost Live on Monday, and after being asked about lawsuits and allegations accusing him of sexual abuse, he walked off set.

“This is about trying to interrogate me and disrespect,” R. Kelly said as the host Caroline Modarressy-Tehrani asked the singer about his lyrics and how they relate to allegations that he has sexually abused underage women.

R. Kelly has been dogged by such allegations for over a decade, involving multiple women, and while he has never been found guilty in criminal court, they continue to create a huge shadow over his public reputation.

After an extremely heated exchange, R. Kelly told the host she had “one more question.” When she pressed him further about the accusations and what he would say to fans who refuse to listen to his music, he got up and said, “This interview is over.”

He then told her, “Thank you so much, you’re so beautiful,” while walking away, to which she replied: “You don’t have to comment on my appearance, sir.”

You can watch the exchange below:

