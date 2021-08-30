The first man to accuse R. Kelly of sexual abuse testifies that the singer asked him what he was ‘willing to do for music’

John Doe ‘Louis’ testifies during R. Kelly’s sex abuse trial at Brooklyn’s Federal District Court in a courtroom sketch in New York, U.S., August 30, 2021. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg

A man testified Monday in R. Kelly’s trial that the singer sexually assaulted him when he was 17.

He said Kelly invited him over to a music studio, but instead brought him to his home and performed oral sex.

Kelly sexually assaulted the man on numerous subsequent occasions, he testified.

The first man to publicly accuse R. Kelly of sexual misconduct testified Monday at the singer’s federal sex crimes trial, saying Kelly sexually assaulted him repeatedly while he was a 17-year-old high school student.

Testifying under the pseudonym “Louis,” the man said he met Kelly in 2006 while working the overnight shift at a McDonald’s drive-thru in suburban Chicago.

Kelly, who was 39 years old at the time, asked for the phone number of Louis’ female manager, and gave a slip of paper with his own phone number to Louis to thank him.

Louis, an aspiring R&B musician himself, texted Kelly – whose real name is Robert Sylvester Kelly – and was ultimately invited to one of the singer’s music studios to play some music he had worked on.

But Louis didn’t get very far.

“He let the song play for only five seconds and he said he didn’t like it,” Louis said.

Louis left the studio discouraged that “the king of R&B” wasn’t interested in his music. But he continued to text Kelly and later saw him at a gym around the corner from the McDonald’s where he worked in Markham, Illinois. Soon enough, he was regularly invited to Kelly’s home for parties and to play basketball with the singer on a regular basis.

‘We’re brothers now’

Kelly ultimately invited Louis to a studio at his home in Olympia Fields, another suburb of Chicago. But when Louis got there, they met in a detached garage where Kelly had exercise equipment and a boxing ring, rather than in one of the studios the singer maintained in the main building.

“He asked me what I was willing to do for music,” Louis said on the stand.

Louis rattled off ways he would assist Kelly, like carrying his bags. But Kelly appeared unreceptive.

“He asked me if I had any fantasies,” Louis said, then quoted Kelly: “‘You never had fantasies about men?'”

“I said no,” Louis continued. “And then he crawled down on his knees and proceeded to give me oral sex. He zipped my pants down and he started doing it.”

Federal prosecutors in Brooklyn have accused Kelly of numerous sex crimes, saying he directed people to produce women for sex, and then abused them. Kelly has pleaded not guilty to all of the charges against him.

The indictments identify two men who prosecutors say Kelly abused, in addition to over a dozen women. Four of those women have already testified in Kelly’s trial so far, and all of them said they too had aspirations in the entertainment industry when they met Kelly.

On that first occasion Kelly performed oral sex, Louis testified that he told the singer to stop. After Kelly stepped back, he swore Louis to secrecy.

“Don’t tell anyone,” Kelly said, according to Louis. “We’re brothers now.”

Louis said he continued to see Kelly, still aspiring for his mentorship for a music career. He said Kelly sexually abused him on subsequent occasions, recording those encounters on an iPad and camcorders and asking that he call him “daddy.”

Other women who previously testified in Kelly’s trial also said Kelly recorded their sexual encounters and demanded they call him “daddy.”

Louis said that after additional encounters, Kelly’s attitude toward him changed.

“As our relationship got stronger, he said I was like a brother,” Louis said. “I was his ‘little brother.'”