R. Kelly Trial: Judge Says Chicago Sun-Times Reporter Who Gave Sex Tape to Cops Must Testify

The Chicago Sun-Times’ Kelly Chronicles blog writes: Sun-Times music critic Jim DeRogatis must testify for the defence in R. Kelly’s child porn trial, Judge Vincent Gaughan ruled this morning.



DeRogatis passed the notorious sex tape at the centre of the case to police for investigation in 2002, and Kelly’s attorneys say it is “crucial” to the singer’s defence that DeRogatis testify.

Sun-Times attorney Damon Dunn argued Friday morning that DeRogatis should be protected from testifying by the Illinois reporter’s privilege and the First Amendment. Kelly’s attorneys were attempting to create a “chilling effect” against reporters covering Kelly by bringing DeRogatis in to testify, he said. Read more from The Kelly Chronicles.

