R. Kelly Speaks About Child Pornography Accusations

R. Kelly sat down for his first interview since being acquitted of child-pornography charges three months ago and makes his first statements about the trial, in which he asks the media to stop dwelling on it.



MTV News: In the first — and what he claimed would be his last — interview regarding his recent child-pornography trial, R&B singer R. Kelly sat down with BET News for a special that aired Tuesday, to say he has had been punished enough and that people should respect the not-guilty verdict he received three months ago.

“It’s time for me to move on,” Kelly told interviewer Touré during “R. Kelly Speaks.” “I can’t keep answering these questions. If you was charged with something and you was found innocent, then you can’t be found guilty for being found innocent.”

However, with that statement, Kelly failed to distinguish the difference between not guilty and innocent — no jury has the power to declare anyone innocent, only the power to say that the state did not meet its burden of proof to find someone guilty beyond a reasonable doubt. And in this particular case, the members of Kelly’s jury still had some doubts. Kelly expected his fans and public to have some doubts as well, but he hoped to overcome them with the interview, in which he claimed his sex-god image was just that, an image — not his real life.

“I wish people wouldn’t connect the R. Kelly image — of champagne, girls … sex, sex, sex — to Robert,” Kelly said. “R. Kelly is an image, a brand. That’s my job. There’s a whole other side of me that’s Robert, who is a father, a friend. But then I put on the game face and go into the studio and do the music. That’s just another day at the office.”

When asked directly if he likes teenage girls, Kelly asked in response, “How old are we talking?” Touré responded, “Girls who are teenagers.” Kelly then asked, “Nineteen? I have some 19-year-old fans. I don’t like anybody illegal, if that’s what you’re talking about.” (The subject of his annulled marriage to a 15-year-old Aaliyah did not come up.)

He also said that people shouldn’t trust statements by either his fired employees or the ones who still work for him.

Video of the full interview below.





