R. Kelly Manages To Outdo Himself With Ridiculous Memoir Cover*

It’s difficult to top yourself once you’ve subjected people to a 22-chapter “hip hopera” and been accused of peeing on an underage girl on-tape. Right?



Not if your name is R. Kelly.

Reminding us of just how ridiculous he is, here is the cover to R. Kelly’s new memoir, which hits stores next week.

We’re not sure which is worse (better?): the punny and redundant title, the cover’s attack of the microphones, or the fact that R. Kelly has published a memoir.

UPDATE: Looks like R. Kelly’s autobiography will no longer be on sale next week. Or maybe ever. But we’ll always have the cover.

Photo: BestWeekEver

(via BestWeekEver)

