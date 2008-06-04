R.Kelly Judge Threatens to Arrest Chicago Sun-Times Reporter

Billboard.com: The judge in the R. Kelly child pornography trial is threatening to issue a warrant for the arrest of a Chicago Sun-Times reporter.

Reporter Jim DeRogatis was anonymously mailed the sex tape at the heart of the case in 2002. He didn’t appear for a morning hearing regarding his testimony at Kelly’s trial.

An angry Judge Vincent Gaughan told a Sun-Times attorney this morning (June 3) he’d give him 15 minutes to find something in Illinois law that gives DeRogatis the right to defy an order to appear in court.



